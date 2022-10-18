US Bancorp DE Buys 444,135 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 996,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444,135 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 1.18% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $104,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $102.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.12. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $102.51 and a 12 month high of $107.56.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

