US Bancorp DE Cuts Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.06% of International Business Machines worth $77,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $736,000. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale lowered their target price on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.80.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $121.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $109.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $144.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

In related news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

