US Bancorp DE Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,413,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,479 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 1.01% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $111,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,602.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,230,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,925 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,317,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,441,000 after purchasing an additional 573,921 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,779,000 after purchasing an additional 402,511 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,707,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,570,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of IWP stock opened at $79.84 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.05.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.