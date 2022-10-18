US Bancorp DE Decreases Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hershey were worth $88,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Hershey during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Hershey during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Hershey by 50.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $52,744.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,895.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $52,744.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,895.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total value of $339,927.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,884.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,846 shares of company stock worth $40,884,728 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on HSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.94.

HSY opened at $225.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $172.72 and a one year high of $234.56.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.036 dividend. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.67%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

