US Bancorp DE Has $53.43 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,549,057 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,906 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AT&T were worth $53,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.72.

AT&T Stock Up 2.1 %

T opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day moving average of $19.03. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

