US Bancorp DE Purchases 44,005 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,005 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.30% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $45,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 17,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VOE opened at $125.41 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $119.81 and a 12-month high of $154.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.32.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

