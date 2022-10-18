US Bancorp DE Sells 159,073 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 667,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 159,073 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $49,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 47.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 46,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 83,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,878,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares during the period. Finally, Transparent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $272,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $72.39 on Tuesday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.40 and a twelve month high of $87.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.30.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

