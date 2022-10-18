US Bancorp DE Trims Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.10% of CME Group worth $73,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth $322,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,756,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,071.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,186 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME Group Stock Up 1.4 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.07.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $174.15 on Tuesday. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.49 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.