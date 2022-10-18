Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,578 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,606,000 after buying an additional 2,540,538 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 60.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,009,284 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,580,442,000 after buying an additional 1,886,128 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,273,691 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,829,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,338 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,018,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,069,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,237 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,449,306 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,759,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,307 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNH. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $620.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.74.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $521.88 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $423.40 and a 12 month high of $553.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $523.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $513.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $488.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 127,675 shares of company stock valued at $68,445,568. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

