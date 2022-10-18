VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Stock Position Raised by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HYD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4,642.9% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at $48,000.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $49.76 on Tuesday. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a one year low of $49.33 and a one year high of $62.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.72.

