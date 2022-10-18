VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX) Shares Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned 0.10% of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RAAX. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 47,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,718 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,824,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,617,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RAAX opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.71. VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $29.93.

