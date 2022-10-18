Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. City State Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,266,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 79.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period.
Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 3.6 %
NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $215.91 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $328.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.53.
Vanguard Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
