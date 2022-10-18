Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $198.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.33. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $186.95 and a one year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.