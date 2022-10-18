Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 532.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,537,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 33,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $151.27 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $187.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

