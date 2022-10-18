Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.75.

Several brokerages have commented on VEOEY. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Veolia Environnement from €34.00 ($34.69) to €29.00 ($29.59) in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Veolia Environnement in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Veolia Environnement in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Veolia Environnement alerts:

Veolia Environnement Price Performance

Shares of VEOEY stock opened at $20.35 on Tuesday. Veolia Environnement has a 12 month low of $18.39 and a 12 month high of $37.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.09.

Veolia Environnement Company Profile

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veolia Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veolia Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.