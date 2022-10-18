Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lessened its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,722 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.8% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 6,966 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.8% during the first quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 5,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 27,522 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $37.18 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.04 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.80.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.30%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

