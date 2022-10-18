Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,204 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 8,181 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Verizon Communications stock opened at $37.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.80. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.04 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.30%.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

