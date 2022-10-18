Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) PT Raised to $293.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $288.00 to $293.00 in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.35% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.90.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.3 %

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $297.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.42. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $177.71 and a fifty-two week high of $305.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $290.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.18.

Insider Activity

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joy Liu sold 3,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $1,138,713.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Joy Liu sold 3,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $1,138,713.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $1,710,812.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,339,667.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 178,966 shares of company stock worth $51,376,247. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. TFC Financial Management grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

