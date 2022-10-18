Vertical Research Downgrades Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) to Hold

Vertical Research downgraded shares of Yellow (NASDAQ:YELLGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised Yellow from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Yellow Trading Up 7.5 %

NASDAQ:YELL opened at $4.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $215.28 million, a PE ratio of -37.91 and a beta of 3.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.75. Yellow has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $15.24.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELLGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Yellow had a negative return on equity of 14.77% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Yellow will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO James R. Faught sold 7,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $60,359.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 129,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,581.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yellow

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Yellow by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,506,000 after buying an additional 1,054,720 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Yellow by 154.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 510,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Yellow by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,609,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,293,000 after purchasing an additional 483,953 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Yellow by 217.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 358,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 245,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yellow in the 1st quarter valued at $1,709,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.17% of the company’s stock.

Yellow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provides customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as ships apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.

