Vertical Research Downgrades Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) to Hold

Vertical Research downgraded shares of Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised Yellow from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Yellow alerts:

Yellow Trading Up 7.5 %

NASDAQ:YELL opened at $4.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $215.28 million, a PE ratio of -37.91 and a beta of 3.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.75. Yellow has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $15.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Yellow ( NASDAQ:YELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Yellow had a negative return on equity of 14.77% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Yellow will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO James R. Faught sold 7,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $60,359.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 129,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,581.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yellow

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Yellow by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,506,000 after buying an additional 1,054,720 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Yellow by 154.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 510,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Yellow by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,609,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,293,000 after purchasing an additional 483,953 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Yellow by 217.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 358,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 245,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yellow in the 1st quarter valued at $1,709,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.17% of the company’s stock.

Yellow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provides customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as ships apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.