Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Expected to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $2.30 Per Share

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 14th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.41. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $4.62 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.21 EPS.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 198.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen started coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.08.

NYSE VSCO opened at $35.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.53 and a 200-day moving average of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.59. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $65.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSCO. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 267,800.0% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

