Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,699 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $116,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Humana by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 56,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,250,000 after buying an additional 13,187 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 0.4% in the second quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 63,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,860,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HUM. Truist Financial upped their price target on Humana from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on Humana to $547.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $519.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Humana Stock Down 0.2 %

In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $498.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $514.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $491.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $468.53.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 25.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.86%.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.