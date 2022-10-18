Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 934,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,703 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Duke Energy worth $100,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE DUK opened at $89.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.25. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $68.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.41.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,487,494.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Duke Energy news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $173,820.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $109.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $851,018 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.10.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.