Vinci (EPA:DG) PT Set at €111.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €111.00 ($113.27) price objective on Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($126.53) target price on Vinci in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €113.00 ($115.31) target price on Vinci in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($107.14) target price on Vinci in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($112.24) price target on Vinci in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €114.00 ($116.33) price target on Vinci in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Vinci stock opened at €86.24 ($88.00) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €90.15 and a 200 day moving average price of €89.84. Vinci has a 52 week low of €69.54 ($70.96) and a 52 week high of €88.80 ($90.61).

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

