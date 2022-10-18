Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Decreased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,925 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 33.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,928,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527,427 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,993,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,881,542,000 after buying an additional 1,500,092 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Visa by 1.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,702,552 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,817,044,000 after buying an additional 225,605 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 26.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,637,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,802,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,511 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,171,760 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,255,791,000 after acquiring an additional 131,481 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:V opened at $185.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $236.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on V. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.81.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.