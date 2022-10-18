Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY) Receives $59.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft from €46.00 ($46.94) to €53.00 ($54.08) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Get Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

VTSCY stock opened at $10.40 on Thursday. Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $12.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.26.

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of components and system solutions for drivetrains in hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, and combustion engines worldwide. It operates through Electrification Technology, Electronic Controls, Sensing & Actuation, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.