Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) PT Lowered to $42.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of WBA opened at $33.00 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.23 and a 200-day moving average of $39.45.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $854,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $299,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 24,442 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

