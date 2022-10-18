Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Buys 4,034 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 347,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 2.0% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $31,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 175,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after buying an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% in the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 649,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,188,000 after purchasing an additional 17,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $7,575,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of MRK opened at $94.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.50 and a 12-month high of $95.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

