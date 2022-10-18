Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 88.2% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $269.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.16. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $284.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on Biogen from $183.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.31.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

