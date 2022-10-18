WD-40 (WDFC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 19th. Analysts expect WD-40 to post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WD-40 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $173.52 on Tuesday. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $163.61 and a 52 week high of $255.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17 and a beta of -0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.00.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. WD-40’s payout ratio is presently 70.43%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WD-40

In other news, Director Eric Etchart acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $177.60 per share, with a total value of $88,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in WD-40 by 42.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 421.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in WD-40 by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,379 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WDFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BWS Financial started coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock.

About WD-40

(Get Rating)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.