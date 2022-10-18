WD-40 (WDFC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 19th. Analysts expect WD-40 to post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
WD-40 Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $173.52 on Tuesday. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $163.61 and a 52 week high of $255.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17 and a beta of -0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.00.
WD-40 Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. WD-40’s payout ratio is presently 70.43%.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WD-40
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in WD-40 by 42.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 421.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in WD-40 by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,379 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently weighed in on WDFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BWS Financial started coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock.
About WD-40
WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WD-40 (WDFC)
- Pitch a Tent in Camping World Stock
- Fisker is Entering a Critical Stage That Could Reward Investors
- The Bottom Is In For JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- The Institutions May Cap Gains In Steel Dynamics
- Watch These 3 Economic Reports to Impact Interest Rate Hikes
Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.