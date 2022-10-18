Wedbush Weighs in on Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report issued on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $6.06 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.51. The consensus estimate for Neurocrine Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ FY2025 earnings at $8.62 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NBIX. StockNews.com raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.71.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $111.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 1,009.73 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $71.88 and a 12-month high of $113.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.90.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $378.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.62 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 0.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 423.1% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $552,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,516,666.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $153,169.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,170.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $552,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,697 shares in the company, valued at $22,516,666.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,970 shares of company stock worth $2,987,291. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

