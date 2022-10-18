Wells Fargo & Company Trims Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Target Price to $230.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $280.00 to $230.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Tesla from $391.67 to $370.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Tesla from $271.67 to $293.67 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $316.67 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research raised Tesla from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Tesla from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $285.65.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA stock opened at $219.35 on Friday. Tesla has a one year low of $204.16 and a one year high of $414.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $681.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.28, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.75.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,351,263.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.93, for a total value of $7,321,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,222. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $939,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,351,263.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,500 shares of company stock valued at $41,138,505 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Greenspring Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.