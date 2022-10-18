Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Boosts Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 3.6% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. City State Bank acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $1,336,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,668,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 550.4% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares during the period. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 70,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,593,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group set a $124.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.85.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $115.86 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.92 and a 200-day moving average of $118.43. The company has a market cap of $339.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

