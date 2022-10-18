Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Welltower by 5.3% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 11.0% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 93.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 9,661 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth about $962,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 53.2% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 2,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $59.98 on Tuesday. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $99.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of 67.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.71.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). Welltower had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 274.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WELL. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $81.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Welltower to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.31.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

