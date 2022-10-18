Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Lowered to “Hold” at Vertical Research

Vertical Research downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen raised their price target on Werner Enterprises to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.38.

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $39.17 on Friday. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $36.29 and a fifty-two week high of $48.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.95.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.15). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $836.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.22 million. On average, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

Insider Transactions at Werner Enterprises

In related news, Director Carmen A. Tapio bought 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,374.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,184.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WERN. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 5.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 5.5% during the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 6,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.8% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 43,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Wealth Management raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 3.0% in the second quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 13,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

