WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Short Interest Down 16.0% in September

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the September 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on WSBC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of WesBanco from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Insider Activity

In other WesBanco news, Director Joseph R. Robinson acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.30 per share, with a total value of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,614.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WesBanco

WesBanco Trading Up 1.8 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in WesBanco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in WesBanco by 293.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 414.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter valued at $94,000. 58.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $38.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.20 and a 200-day moving average of $33.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.85. WesBanco has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $38.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $139.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.27 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 7.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that WesBanco will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.40%.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

