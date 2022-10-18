WESPAC Advisors LLC Has $3.08 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 385.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,298 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,121 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 2.3% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 11,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,191 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVIDIA Trading Up 5.9 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Fubon Bank downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.50.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $118.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.72. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.01.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

