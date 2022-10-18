Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Has $4.43 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,581 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 3.0% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE MRK opened at $94.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.44 and its 200-day moving average is $89.04. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.50 and a 12-month high of $95.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $238.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

