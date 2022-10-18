WNS (NYSE:WNS) PT Lowered to $109.00

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $111.00 to $109.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

WNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WNS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of WNS from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.00.

WNS stock opened at $83.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. WNS has a twelve month low of $67.07 and a twelve month high of $91.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.96.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. WNS had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $274.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.68 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in WNS by 201.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 876,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,945,000 after acquiring an additional 586,245 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in WNS by 77.1% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 696,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,013,000 after acquiring an additional 303,288 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in WNS by 24.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,269,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,266,000 after acquiring an additional 248,276 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in WNS by 244.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 310,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,193,000 after acquiring an additional 220,426 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in WNS by 18.8% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 923,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,904,000 after acquiring an additional 146,240 shares during the period. 97.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

