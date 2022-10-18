Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Receives $104.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.43.
WTKWY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €115.00 ($117.35) to €120.00 ($122.45) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €98.00 ($100.00) to €103.00 ($105.10) in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €115.00 ($117.35) to €116.00 ($118.37) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €85.00 ($86.73) to €80.00 ($81.63) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.
Wolters Kluwer Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of WTKWY stock opened at $98.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.32. Wolters Kluwer has a 12 month low of $87.92 and a 12 month high of $119.17.
Wolters Kluwer Cuts Dividend
Wolters Kluwer Company Profile
Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wolters Kluwer (WTKWY)
- Pitch a Tent in Camping World Stock
- Fisker is Entering a Critical Stage That Could Reward Investors
- The Bottom Is In For JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- The Institutions May Cap Gains In Steel Dynamics
- Watch These 3 Economic Reports to Impact Interest Rate Hikes
Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.