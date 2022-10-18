Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Receives $104.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.43.

WTKWY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €115.00 ($117.35) to €120.00 ($122.45) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €98.00 ($100.00) to €103.00 ($105.10) in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €115.00 ($117.35) to €116.00 ($118.37) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €85.00 ($86.73) to €80.00 ($81.63) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Shares of WTKWY stock opened at $98.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.32. Wolters Kluwer has a 12 month low of $87.92 and a 12 month high of $119.17.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.5457 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 1.41%.

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

