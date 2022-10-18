Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €29.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($29.59) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ZAL has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America set a €18.00 ($18.37) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($30.61) price target on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, August 4th. HSBC set a €25.00 ($25.51) price target on shares of Zalando in a report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($35.71) price target on shares of Zalando in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €27.00 ($27.55) price target on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Zalando Stock Performance

Shares of ZAL opened at €23.31 ($23.79) on Friday. Zalando has a one year low of €36.33 ($37.07) and a one year high of €49.86 ($50.88). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €23.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €29.93.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

