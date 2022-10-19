3,159 Shares in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Acquired by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3,035.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 645.5% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of XEL opened at $61.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.89 and a twelve month high of $77.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.12 and a 200-day moving average of $70.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.78%.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Further Reading

