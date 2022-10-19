350,000 Shares in Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECAU) Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECAU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,490,000.

Separately, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Denali Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $598,000.

Get Denali Capital Acquisition alerts:

Denali Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DECAU opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.09.

About Denali Capital Acquisition

Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to complete a business combination with companies primarily operating in the technology, consumer, and hospitality sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.