50,135 Shares in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Acquired by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 50,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $489,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $469,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.78.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $33.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.96. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 2.08.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $549.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.05 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 48.08%.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Stories

