68,895 Shares in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Acquired by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 68,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMBP. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,162,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,375,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,652,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,290 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,098,000. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,083,000. Institutional investors own 18.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMBP. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.00 to $5.45 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.50 to $6.30 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.97.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging stock opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average of $6.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 89.66%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is currently -1,332.89%.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

