771 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Bought by Foresight Wealth Management LLC

Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 771 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tobam bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $30,000. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $285.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $291.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.16. The company has a market cap of $291.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $399.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.68.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

