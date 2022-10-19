A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 21,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $51.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $86.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.92.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $965.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.82 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

About A. O. Smith

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.