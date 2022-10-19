Aave (AAVE) Market Cap Reaches $1.16 Billion

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. Aave has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and $23.78 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aave token can now be bought for about $82.30 or 0.00427851 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Aave has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,315.99 or 0.27634730 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010793 BTC.

Aave Profile

Aave launched on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,093,193 tokens. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/aave. The Reddit community for Aave is https://reddit.com/r/aave_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aave’s official website is aave.com. Aave’s official Twitter account is @aaveaave and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aave

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses.Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

