Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) PT Lowered to $123.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $126.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.82.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $104.98 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $96.67 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.29.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $2,825,096.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,592,322.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $2,825,096.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,592,322.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City State Bank purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $763,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 13,303 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 5,186 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,953 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

