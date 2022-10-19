Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 785,804 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,715 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $85,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.82.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT stock opened at $104.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $183.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.29. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $96.67 and a 12-month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

