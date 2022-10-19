Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACRFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACRFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 995,800 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the September 15th total of 900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 269.1 days.
Accor Trading Down 1.5 %
OTCMKTS:ACRFF opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.92. Accor has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $38.70.
Accor Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Accor (ACRFF)
- Does J&J Have Enough Alpha to Be a Solid Low Beta Stock?
- This Mid Cap Energy Stock is a 10-Bagger…And May Not Be Done
- Should You Make a Reservation in Marriott International Stock?
- The Outperforming Software Stock No One is Talking About
- Will Goldman Sachs’ Earnings & Revenue Beats Lift Sector Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Accor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.